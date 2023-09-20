BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Burgard/Performing Arts varsity football team is forfeiting the remainder of their games this season due to injuries and low numbers, Buffalo Public Schools confirmed to News 4.

The Bulldogs were coming off a 3-6 season in 2022 and began this year’s campaign 0-3 with a -111 point differential. They were shut out in two of their three games, falling 31-0 to Roy Hart/Barker in Week 1 and 42-0 to Lake Shore in Week 3.

The teams on Burgard’s schedule that they had yet to play will earn 2-0 forfeit victories as a result of the cancellation. The Bulldogs’ remaining games were:

vs. Dunkirk , Sept. 21

, Sept. 21 vs. Albion , Sept. 29

, Sept. 29 vs. WNY Maritime/Tapestry , Oct. 6

, Oct. 6 at Maryvale , Oct. 13

, Oct. 13 at Lewiston Porter, Oct. 20

Despite the varsity team forfeiting the rest of their season, the JV squad will continue to play as normal.

The program is under the direction of Michael Marr, who is in his first season at the helm after taking over for longtime head coach Jason Kolb.

WNYAthletics first reported the cancellation of Burgard’s season.