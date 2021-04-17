Canisius volleyball shuts out St. Joe’s 3-0 to round out perfect regular season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius volleyball team looked to finish their regular season with a perfect 14-0 record, but the only thing standing in their way of that perfect season was rival St. Joe’s on Saturday afternoon.

First set, Marauders set up Zachary Reinhart for the floater over the net but Connor Booth blocks it down for the Crusader point! Canisius takes a 4-2 lead.

A few minutes later, this time it’s Booth who goes up to float the ball over the net but Alexander Schmidt sends it right back over. Joe’s trails 11-9.

After solid rallies from both teams, Canisius gets closer to winning the first set thanks to a big hit by Booth to give the Crusaders the 20-12 lead.

Canisius takes the first set 25-14.

Second set action now, both teams sending it over the net multiple times. Reinhart goes up for the kill but Noah Weislo blocks it and Joe’s is unable to send it back over! Crusaders up 5-1.

Canisius goes on a run after that, and caps it off with a floater by William Pieroni to give the Crusaders a 14-5 lead.

Set point, Jimmy Roberts serves an ace to end out the second set with a 25-12 victory.

The Crusaders would cruise to a 25-4 win in the third and final set to beat St. Joe’s 3-0 to finish off the perfect season.