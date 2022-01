CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Players from Cheektowaga Central High School’s unified basketball team are heading to the Special Olympics.

Ten players from the unified team will join other players from across the state to take part in the games in Orlando, Fla. in June. Saturday morning, the team took to the court to practice. The players are really excited to have been chosen to take part in the game.

The goal of the Special Olympics is to celebrate athletes’ abilities both on and off the court.