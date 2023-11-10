ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence’s defense forced six turnovers in the first half, David Van Horn scored four rushing touchdowns, and the Red Devils secured the Section VI Class A football championship with a 43-16 victory against Lockport on Thursday night at Highmark Stadium.

Clarence (11-0) has set a school record for victories in winning its third sectional title, and first since 2010.

Ranked No. 9 in the state in Class A, the Red Devils advance to play the Section V champion in a Far West Regional playoff game next Friday night at Williamsville South, attempting to reach the state semifinals for the first time in history.