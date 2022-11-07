BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The girls soccer team from Clarence and Lewiston-Porter’s soccer lads have advanced to the NYSPHSAA semifinals with Far West Regional victories.

Clarence, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, got goals from Kailey O’Brien and Sammi Jo Payne and eight saves from Emily McLouth to win 2-1 against Webster-Schroeder in the regional final at Niagara Wheatfield. Up next for Clarence (18-1) is a matchup with No.1-ranked Shaker (19-1) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Cortland.

Eli Veltri scored both goals for Lew-Port in a 2-0 win against Livonia in the Class B boys soccer regional final at Spencerport. The Lancers (21-0-1), ranked fifth in the state, will play sixth-ranked Our Lady of Lourdes (11-4-1) at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in Middleton.

The other Section VI champions ended their seasons in the regional finals.

In girls soccer, Williamsville East lost 2-1 against Spencerport in Class A, Lew-Port lost 3-2 against Haverling in Class B, Frewsburg lost 6-2 against Byron Bergen in Class C, and Ellicottville lost 3-0 against Keshequa in Class D.

In boys soccer, Clarence lost 2-1 against McQuaid Jesuit in Class AA, Niagara Wheatfield lost 4-1 against Spencerport in Class A, Portville lost 3-0 against Avon in Class C, and Ellicottville lost 2-0 against Fillmore in Class D.