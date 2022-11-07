BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The field hockey teams from Clarence and Iroquois advanced to the NYSPHSAA semifinals with Far West Regional championship victories.

In the Class A field hockey regional final, Elle Ridge, Natalie Myslinski and Avrey Cannistra scored goals while Brenna Lincoln made four saves for the shutout as Clarence remained undefeated with a 3-0 win against Brighton at Medina’s Veterans Park. The Red Devils (18-0) will meet Cicero-North Syracuse (15-2) in the state semis at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Long Island.

Cait Ehlenfield scored for Iroquois and Hayden Herbold made 11 saves in a 1-0 shutout win against Pittsford Sutherland in the Class B regional final. The Chiefs (16-3-1) will meet Vestal (13-5) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Akron, Section VI champions in Class C, lost 2-1 against Port Byron in the regional round of state playoffs. Olivia McClaine had the goal for Akron (14-3).