BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten finalists for the Connolly Cup honoring the most outstanding football player in Western New York were revealed Sunday on WNYAthletics.com. Here is the list of players in contention for the award presented Dec. 4 in a banquet hosted by Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant in Blasdell.
Trevor Barry, Iroquois
Tate Catanese, CSP
Antwan Ceasar, Health Sciences
Dalton Giboo, Pioneer
Elijah Kimble, Canisius
Terrence Pendergrass, St. Francis
Ja’Meer Thomas, Bennett
Brayden Tryon, Maryvale
Bryce Tubin, Clarence
Noah Willoughby, South Park
