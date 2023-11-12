BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten finalists for the Connolly Cup honoring the most outstanding football player in Western New York were revealed Sunday on WNYAthletics.com. Here is the list of players in contention for the award presented Dec. 4 in a banquet hosted by Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant in Blasdell.

Trevor Barry, Iroquois

Tate Catanese, CSP

Antwan Ceasar, Health Sciences

Dalton Giboo, Pioneer

Elijah Kimble, Canisius

Terrence Pendergrass, St. Francis

Ja’Meer Thomas, Bennett

Brayden Tryon, Maryvale

Bryce Tubin, Clarence

Noah Willoughby, South Park