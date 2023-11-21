BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute basketball coach Gabe Michael has died, the school confirmed Tuesday. He was 43.

Michael, a 1998 Canisius High School graduate, coached the Marauders for five seasons, winning the Manhattan Cup in 2021, the program’s first championship in 13 years. He was previously the coach at Williamsville South, an assistant for Canisius College and Medaille, and a student manager at Xavier University.

“He was a role model, mentor, confidant, and friend to many, and he will be sorely missed by the entire SJCI school community,” St. Joe’s president Chris Fulco stated in a news release. “Gabe was more than just a coach; he was an older brother to our athletes and would do anything to ensure their success as players and as men.”

Michael, who also worked as a realtor, was found in his Tonawanda home Monday morning. The cause of death is not yet known. St. Joe’s basketball players were informed of his death in an afternoon meeting before the email announcement, and crisis counseling will be available for students and staff.

“Gabe cared as much about building men of character and integrity as he did about winning,”

athletic director Brian Anken stated. “He was a champion of the entire St. Joe’s athletic department and will be deeply missed.”