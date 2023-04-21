BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg senior Clara Strack has been selected as the Class A Player of the Year in girls basketball by the New York State Sportstwriters Association.

Strack, a 6-foot-3 forward who will continue her career at Virginia Tech, averaged 24.4 points and 16.3 rebounds in leading Hamburg to a Section VI Class A championship and a NYSPHSAA Far West Regional playoff appearance for the first time in 21 seasons.

Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan, an Illinois recruit who last week became the first Miss New York award winner from Western New York, was named to the Class A all-state first team with Strack for the second year in a row. Dolan averaged 39.1 points in setting the single-season scoring record for Section VI, along with 9.8 rebounds.

Lancaster sophomore Madison Francis, a highly-rated college prospect being recruited by several major colleges, also was a repeat first-team all-state selection in Class AA. She averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Section VI champion Legends.

Cardinal O’Hara sophomore Kyla Hayes (17.7 ppg, 11.3 rpg) joined Strack and Dolan as a Class A first-team all-state selection.

Kaylee Krysztof, a Depew senior who has signed with Binghamton, was a repeat first-team all-state selection in Class B. Krysztof averaged 21.8 points for the first Depew team to win a Section VI title in girls basketball.

Sophie Auer, a Daemen recruit who led Lewiston-Porter to the sectional final, also made the Class B all-state first team for the second year in a row. Auer averaged 21 points per game.

Mandy Brink, the leading scorer (23.4 ppg) for state semifinalist Panama, was a Class D first-team selection after being on the second team last season. Brink has committed to play for Brockport.

The other WNY girls basketball players selected to the NYSPHSAA all-state teams are:

Class AA

Brianna Barr-Buday (Nichols), 2nd team; Marley Drake (Jamestown), eighth team; Rachel Kamrowski (Lancaster), 11th team; Miranda Burgett (Williamsville North), 12th team; Quinn Benchley (Nichols), 13th team; Kylie O’Brien (Jamestown), 13th team; Halle Senfield (Orchard Park), 14th team; Azriel Hall (Lockport), 17th team; Hannah Farley (Clarence), honorable mention; Mila Blissett (Williamsville North), honorable mention; Fallon Griffin (Nichols), honorable mention

Class A

Lauren Hubert (Sweet Home), third team; Meghan Trapper (Sacred Heart), fourth team; Emily Zander (North Tonawanda), fifth team; Emily McDonald (St. Mary’s), sixth team; Amber Murak (Sweet Home), seventh team; Sophia Balsano (Kenmore West), ninth team; Annie Kiernan (Sacred Heart), 11th team; Learsi Sabala (South Park), 12th team; Leah Solomon (Williamsville South), 14th team; Jimmia Green (Hutch Tech), 15th team; Annabelle Day (O’Hara), 16th team; Ava Anastasi (Starpoint), 17th team; Kimora Berry (Williamsville South), honorable mention; Ada Radonski (Amherst), honorable mention; Megan Milleville (Starpoint), honorable mention; Emily Wendt (Williamsville East), honorable mention; Mariah Huss (Sacred Heart), honorable mention; Jordyn Williams (O’Hara), honorable mention

Class B

Mia Vannelli (Depew), second team; Reece Beaver (Southwestern), second team; Maggie Zittel (Eden), third team; Molly Mescall (Iroquois), fourth team; Elizabeth Jurzynski (Lake Shore); Dani Krenzer (Falconer), eighth team; Ava Purks (City Honors), 10th team; Madison Cullen (Allegany-Limestone), 12th team; Aliza Whitehead (Lewiston-Porter), 13th team; Reese Owens (Springville), 16th team; Anna Brinker (East Aurora), 16th team; Josie Wray (Eden); honorable mention

Class C

Kyra Pence (Randolph), second team; Skylar Herrington (Randolph), fifth team; Lilly Bentley (Portville), sixth team; Payton Morrison (Randolph), seventh team; Peyton McInnis (Wilson), ninth team; Teghan Trocki (Frewsburg), 10th team; Emiley Anderson (Cassadaga Valley), 11th team; Jadyn Trocki (Frewsburg), 13th team; Julia Dietz (Holland), 13th team; Rian Faery (Wilson), honorable mention; Aliyah Hopkins (Cassadaga Valley), honorable mention

Class D

Alexys Neckers (Clymer), fourth team; Tanleigh Bestine (Westfield), fifth team; Megan Jackson (Franklinville), sixth team; Haleigh Dellow (Westfield), eight team; Hayden Fisher (Sherman); Paige Gratto (Sherman), honorable mention; Kaitlyn Horton (Panama), honorable mention; Aurora Ordines (Clymer), honorable mention; Dalayala Alexander (Ellicottville), honorable mention; Danielle West (Pine Valley), honorable mention; Danielle West (Pine Valley), honorable mention