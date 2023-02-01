BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — High school girls flag football players will have a New York State championship to contend for in 2024.

The NYSPHSAA made the move official after a unanimous in-favor vote during its quarterly executive meeting in Saratoga on Wednesday. It comes as girls flag football numbers continue to grow throughout the state.

In its pilot 2022 season, 12 schools boasted girls flag football teams around Section VI. According to the Buffalo Bills, 50 schools are anticipated to have teams in both Section VI and V (Rochester) in 2023.

The inaugural 2022 season saw North Tonawanda and Sweet Home crowned champions in their respective divisions.

Additionally, the executive committee approved NFHS playing rules along and NYSPHSAA sports standards for flag football. Over the past two years, NYSPHSAA has received support from the Bills, New York Jets and New York Giants to help grow the sport of flag football around the state.