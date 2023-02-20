BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Iroquois freshman Michaela Thomas was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Intersectional Girls Wrestling Championships hosted by Chautauqua Lake.

Ten local wrestlers won titles among the 12 weight classes in the fourth annual event.

Below is the list of local champions:

94: Louisia Martin (St. Mary’s)

100: Gabby Barone (Niagara Wheatfield)

107: Brenna McCarley (North Tonawanda)

114: Hannah McCarley (North Tonawanda)

120: Alexis Knickerbocker (Hornell)

126: Destiny Latimer (Livonia)

132: Mia Smith (Chautauqua Lake)

138: Gwyneth Edwards (Lewiston-Porter)

145: Christina Edwards (West Seneca West)

152: Michaela Thomas (Iroquois)

165: Ava Bragg (Lockport)

185/285: Doris Baker (North Tonawanda)