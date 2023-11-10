ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Health Sciences/BASC/Charter used a big second half to claim the Section VI Class B title Friday, downing Pioneer 38-27 at Highmark Stadium.

Health Sciences was previously a part of a successful combined team with WNY Maritime, with that squad winning three consecutive sectional titles from 2019-2021. With this victory as a new combined squad, Health makes it four titles in five years as a school.

“We were just waiting for our moment,” Health Sciences coach Ty Parker said. “Today we showed that we’re a dominant program. We’re here … I’m so proud of our guys.”

The Falcons were in control early and held a 14-0 first quarter lead, but Pioneer fought back and managed to take their first lead of the game, 21-20, midway through the third quarter.

From that point on, though, it was all Falcons.

Kavon Pitts finished off a strong response drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush to regain his team the lead, before Falcons quarterback Shamere Banks uncorked a deep ball to Brandon Carroll for a 41-yard score, Banks’ second of the game, to make it 32-21. After a Pioneer fumble on the ensuing kickoff was recovered by the Falcons, they put the nail in the coffin thanks to another goal line score, this time from Montrice Webster, who also had a 45-yard pick-six in the first quarter.

“We had to make some adjustments,” Parker said of his team’s third quarter surge. “The key was running the ball. If we can the run ball … I feel like we’re going to be successful.”

Parker went on to praise his offensive line for their strong play, as they played a crucial role in the Falcons rushing attack being dominant all game. Health totaled 325 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, with Tyrone Hughes also scoring alongside Pitts and Webster.

With backfield weapons across the board, including Antwan Caesar, who finished with 215 yards on 29 carries, they were able to gash the Panthers for chunk runs consistently and see out the final minutes after Pioneer cut their deficit to 11 midway through the fourth.

“This is a special group of guys,” said Caesar, who’s been given the nickname ‘The Closer’ by his coaches. “Without them, I wouldn’t be able to get into open space. I give that to my line and my whole team.”

Three turnovers cost the Panthers, who evened the game at 14 apiece in the second quarter thanks to two long touchdown connections of 56 and 84 yards from quarterback Gavin Schwab to star running back Dalton Giboo, who finished with 207 total yards to go with his two receiving scores. Schwab ended the day with four touchdown passes, going 13-of-18 for 258 yards.

Health Sciences will square off against the winner of Monroe and Honeoye Falls-Lima Central in the Far West Regionals at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Williamsville South.