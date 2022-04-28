NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, 16 local high school baseball teams will play at Niagara Falls High School, and it’s all to help a Depew coach battling ALS.

The first-ever WNY Athletics Baseball Day fundraiser will kick off at 10 a.m., with the first games starting half an hour later. Throughout the day, players will compete in eight games on two baseball diamonds.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Depew varsity baseball coach Dennis Crawley and his family. Crawley is the 27th member of his family to be diagnosed with ALS, which is the acronym for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — a debilitating nervous system disease.

Thursday morning on Wake Up, event organizer Tom Prince joined us to talk about the fundraiser. Hear what he shared in the video player above.

MORE | You can make a donation and see the game schedule here.