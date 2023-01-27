BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three squads will represent Western New York at the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Dual Meet Championships on Saturday in Syracuse.

Starpoint is the No. 2 seed in Division I after winning the Section VI Duals and ECIC championship earlier this month. Wild-card qualifier Niagara Wheatfield is seeded eighth. Sectional champion Chautauqua Lake is the eighth seed in Division II.

Matches begin at 9 a.m. at SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus, with the finals scheduled for 5 p.m.

In its first trip to the state duals, Starpoint opens with matches against unseeded Cicero-North Syracuse (Section III) and No. 7 Fairport (V), while Niagara Wheatfield, a semifinalist team in 2019 making its third appearance at the tournament, drew unseeded Fox Lane (I) and No. 1 Minisink Valley (IX). First-time state qualifier Chautauqua Lake will wrestle against No. 8 Cobleskill-Richmondville (II) and No. 1 Tioga (IV). Four of 12 teams in each division will advance from the opening rounds to semifinals.

At the sixth Section VI Duals held Jan. 9 at Lancaster, Starpoint defeated Niagara Wheatfield in the finals 45-18, while Chautauqua Lake won 40-31 against defending champion Newfane.

This will be the fifth NYSPHSAA Dual Wrestling Meet Championships. Falconer is the only Section VI team to win a state championship, in 2020.