BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ja’Meer Thomas, the speed merchant of Bennett High School’s championship triumphs, claimed another trophy for the Tigers’ lair Monday night, winning the William R. Connolly Memorial Cup as the most outstanding football player in Western New York.

Thomas, a senior committed to play for Syracuse University, became the third winner from Buffalo Public Schools in the 51-year history of the Connolly Cup. He follows 2016 winner Isaiah McDuffie, the Green Bay Packers linebacker, and son of Bennett coach Steve McDuffie, and South Park’s Tyree Brown in 2015.

Among the 10 finalists recognized in a banquet at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant, city football was further represented by South Park quarterback Noah Willoughby, who this season became Section VI’s all-time leader in passing yardage, and Antwan Ceasar, the top rusher for Section VI Class B champion Health Sciences Charter School in Buffalo, along with Buffalonians running for private schools, Terrence Pendergrass (St. Francis), and freshman Elijah Kimble (Canisius). Finalists also included Iroquois running back Trevor Barry, the 2022 Connolly Cup winner, Pioneer running back Dalton Giboo, Clarence quarterback Bryce Tubin, Maryvale running back Brayden Tryon, and Tate Catanese, the quarterback for Class D state semifinalist Clymer/Sherman/Panama.

A multi-purpose tool in Bennett’s offense, Thomas totaled 1,780 yards (870 rushing, 615 receiving, 295 returning) and 19 touchdowns, playing in each of the Tigers’ 11 victories up through the Class AA Far West Regional title game, before missing the state semifinal loss with an injury.