Jamestown runs away with win over Hamburg, 47-7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown’s undefeated streak continues as the Red Raiders took a dominant win over 1-A South opponent Hamburg, 47-7. Jaylen Butera’s big first half helped them get a 34-7 lead, and Jamestown was able to prevent any comeback from the Bulldogs.

Butera had four touchdowns in the first half alone. Two of them came in the first quarter, and two more came in the second. He had touchdowns of 34 and 60 yards, which allowed the Red Raiders to jump out to a 34-0 advantage.

The other big play came in the first half when defensive lineman Caleb Bane intercepted a pass and took it all the way back for a touchdown. That gave Jamestown a 28-0 lead.

Hamburg got on the board in the second quarter when they returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Jamestown moves to 6-0 while Hamburg falls to 4-2.