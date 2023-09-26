BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kenmore East and Cheektowaga varsity football teams are forfeiting their respective Week 5 games following misconduct by players during a Friday night matchup between the schools, according to a statement from the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District.

The game between the Bulldogs (2-2) and Warriors (1-3) was ended early by referees in the fourth quarter “due to the behavior of players on the field.” Ken East won the contest 40-19.

After an investigation into the incident from both school districts, the joint decision was made that both teams would forfeit their upcoming Week 5 games.

“The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District and Cheektowaga Central

School District maintain the highest expectations for conduct from all student-athletes.

Both school districts agree that this behavior will never be tolerated,” the statement said.

Both teams were slated to have home games on Friday night, with Kenmore East taking on South Park while Cheektowaga was to play Amherst. The Sparks and Tigers will be credited with 2-0 victories as a result of the forfeitures.