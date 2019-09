The Bulldogs on the road at Grand Island tonight, and this one was a huge defensive battle from the get-go.

Scoreless at the half, but Ken East on the move. Second and goal for the Bulldogs, but quarterback Emery Lange is sacked!

The Vikings would sack Lange back to back times, but on fourth down, Lange connects with Dom Ferguson for the touchdown.

Grand Island would eventually come back to score. The Vikings take the game with the final score of 7-6.