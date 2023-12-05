BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Mary’s forward/midfielder Kristin Middaugh was named the Class C girls soccer player of the year by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports, while a handful of other local players were recognized on all-state teams.

Middaugh, a Providence College recruit, tallied 18 goals and 11 assists in 13 games to lead the Lancers (13-2-1) to their third consecutive Monsignor Martin A Division title, and a No. 1 ranking in the state at season’s end. She is the second St. Mary’s player to take home the honor in four years, joining Shae O’Rourke in 2020 and 2021.

Middaugh was also named to the Class C all-state first team alongside her teammates, goalkeeper Caprianna Vendetti and midfielder Michaela Panella.

Here is every Section VI and Monsignor Martin girls soccer player named to an all-state team for their play this past season:

Class AAA

Second team: Julia Benham (MF, Lancaster)

Third team: Caroline Helenbrook (D, Lancaster)

Fourth team: Ella Camalleri (D, Orchard Park)

Fifth team: Allison Dimitrovsky (GK, Lancaster)

Class AA

First team: Gianna Tuzzolino (MF, Williamsville East), Sammi Jo Payne (F, Clarence)

Third team: Ava Thompson (D, Williamsville East)

Fourth team: Katie Cappellucci (D, Clarence)

Fifth team: Caitlin Parker (MF, Niagara-Wheatfield)

Class A

First team: Ava Plezia (F, Williamsville South)

Second team: Sophie Rourke (MF, Amherst), Elina Kulik (F, Lewiston-Porter)

Third team: Paige Szymanski (MF, Williamsville South)

Fourth team: Elisabeth Gray (F, Lewiston-Porter)

Class B

First team: Mara Batchen (D, Nichols)

Second team: Addie Davis (D, Nichols), Kaylyn Carnes (MF, Southwestern)

Third team: Cait Kellogg (F, Allegany-Limestone)

Fourth team: Linda Ullmark (MF, Nichols)

Class C

First team: Kristin Middaugh (F/MF, St. Mary’s Lancaster), Caprianna Vendetti (GK, St. Mary’s Lancaster), Michaela Panella (MF, St. Mary’s Lancaster)

Second team: Gracie Conlan (D, Frewsburg)

Third team: Addison Elia (F, Wilson)

Fourth Team: Taytum Jimerson (F, Frewsburg), Lily Iozzia (D, St. Mary’s Lancaster)

Class D

Second team: Audrey Hurlbert (F, Ellicottville)

Third Team: Jaylee Jimerson (MF, North Collins)