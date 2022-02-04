Lancaster enjoying undefeated season, freshman Francis getting college attention

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lancaster’s girls basketball team is on a tear this season. The Legends are undefeated and currently ranked second in the state. Family is the key word for this group. They say this year’s success comes from the bond they have as a team.

“Season’s been great,” freshman Madison Francis said. “We’ve been doing good. Teamwork on and off the court and the energy between the girls has been amazing”

The talent is also there. One name to keep an eye on for the next few years is Madison Francis. She’s just a freshman, but is already getting attention from Division One colleges.

“She’s the best,” teammate Kiley Harrington said. “Last year she was very quiet, I guess nervous, but now this year she’s a great teammate to have. She can pass, shoot, do everything and it’s amazing to have her on our team.”

“She’s so smooth,” head coach Jayson Jaskier said. “She moves really well. Just glides up and down the court but also can distribute. She passes well, she moves well, she’s a complete player.”

One thing teammates love about Madison is her humility to go along with her ability. They say she makes the whole team better with unselfish basketball.

“It benefits us all,” Harrington said. “Every five girls on the court so just having her out there makes it all better.”

Now the Legends look to finish the season undefeated. They’re happy for recognition now, but it means nothing if they don’t end the year with the state championship trophy.

“It is good, but again it’s one day at a time so hopefully we can get there this year,” Harrington said.

“Official rankings to me don’t come out until the tournaments over so that’s our goal. That’s what we are looking for,” Jaskier said.