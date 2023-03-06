BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Opening the girls basketball playoffs by arriving at their 1,000-point milestones on the same night, Rachel Kamrowski and Madison Francis took the Legends a step further Sunday in the Section VI grand finale at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Kamrowski, a senior guard pledged to play for national contender Niagara County Community College, matched her career-high with 26 points in Lancaster’s 61-46 win against Jamestown.

Francis, a sensational sophomore forward with scholarship offers from more than 20 Division I colleges, contributed 19 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and stellar defense for the back-to-back Class AA champions.

“It’s really surreal to be here two years in a row,” Kamrowski said. “It’s always a dream of players to make it to Buff State and play in these games.”

Francis remarked that “this is the big stage, and winning here shows we are ready for the next level.”

The level-up opportunity will come on the same stage, when Lancaster (20-3), ranked sixth in the state in Class AA, meets fifth-ranked Webster Schroeder (22-1) in the Far West Regionals on Saturday morning back at Buff State.

In the afterglow of the first repeat championship in school history, Kamrowski said “the mindset is to believe in ourselves,” as Lancaster tries to advance past the regional playoff game that ended its last season.

“We just need to play our game, keep our head level, and not get overwhelmed,” Francis said.

“We say in practice that the more success we have and the more games we win, the bigger the target on our back,” Kamrowski said. “So we try to stay grounded and humble.”

Kamrowski’s six 3-pointers Sunday answered the 27-point shooting display from Jamestown’s Marley Drake, herself a 1,000-point scorer who is the daughter of Raiders boys basketball coach Ben Drake and twin sister of Trey Drake, the point guard signed to play quarterback for North Dakota State.

“We knew Jamestown was a good 3-point shooting team and we wanted to limit those opportunities,” Lancaster coach Jayson Jaskier said. “And if we made some of our own, it would put pressure on them to run their offense and try to match that.”

Francis said Kamrowski’s long-range shooting “was the difference maker” and “it motivated me to play defense and pass the ball to her.”