Lancaster Wins 4th Straight Class AA Crown

The Lancaster Legends defeated Orchard Park 23-17 to capture their 4th straight Section 6 Class AA Title.

The Quakers led 3-0 at the half, and forced a fumble to open up the second half. They capitalized on their short field, and took a 10-0 lead when Jack Sharp executed a quarterback sneak.

On the ensuing kick return, Lancaster’s Shawn Davis returned the kick 82 yards to put the Legends on the board. Lancaster would take the 14-10 lead a drive later when Jason Mansell found Dominic Fulciniti for a 14 yard score.

Orchard Park would answer once again when Sharp scored on another QB sneak with 7:02 remaining. Lancaster would tie the game at 17-17 when Clark Whiteside hit a 29 yard field goal.

With 3:32 remaining Lancaster forced a fumble, and with less than a minute to play Cody Phillips would punch the ball into the end zone to give the Legends the 23-17 lead. Ethan Jurkowski would seal the victory for Lancaster when he picked off Sharp.

The Legends will face the winners of the Section 5 Class AA Final Saturday, November 16 at 6:30pm at SUNY Brockport.