Lew-Port makes it close but Cheektowaga closes it out

Cheektowaga led Lew-Port 12-7 at the half of this one. Third quarter, fourth down for the Lancers in Warrior territory, Gino Fontanarosa edging for the first down but Jaylen Williams is there for the big stop! Warriors ball.

But two plays later, Aaron Smith fumbles the snap and the Lancers recover the ball. Lew-Port would go four and out on their next drive, and the Warriors would take over and finally get the ball rolling. Smith connects with Quantrail Moss before he’s brought down on the 40.

Cheektowaga moving down the field now. Smith hits Tariq Clark over the middle. He takes that to the 10 yard line, and the Warrior crowd is getting hyped!

So with 20 seconds left in the third quarter, Aaron Smith keeps it himself and heads right to the end zone for the score. A failed two point conversion brings the Warriors up 18-7.

Lew-Port would score again in the fourth but it wasn’t enough in the end. Cheektowaga wins with a final score of 18-13.