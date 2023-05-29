Football, basketball, track, and field, are the three sports that Carson Conley plays at Randolph central school.

Being a three-sport athlete while still balancing schoolwork isn’t easy, but for Conley, it’s worth it. “I’ve gotten used to it, and I love all three of them equally. They mean so much to me, and just making connections with teammates and turning into almost brothers it’s super cool, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” says Conley.

Now in his last season of track and field, Carson says the ultimate goal is to go to states.

“It’s a little bit emotional, after all these years, leaving for good. Hopefully, I come back as a coach and help around because I just love being around this type of stuff,” Conley said.

Conley will be attending Fredonia this fall and while he hasn’t yet planned on playing any sports there, he is using his father as inspiration for his future. “I want to be a history teacher like my father. Study history, and education.”

After college, Conley wants to return home to Randolph. He would love to come back to his Alma Mater and teach history as well as coach any of the three sports he played.

Track and field head coach Sean Ode loves having Conley in his program. “It’s like having another coach out there. Carson is probably our best coach for hurdles, long jump, and triple jump. He’s going to school for teaching, and I’m hoping in four or five years he comes back, and is officially a coach.