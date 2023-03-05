BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In two seasons back playing WNY Federation hockey, Nichols has become back-to-back state champions.

The Vikings, the No. 1-ranked large school in the state with a team largely made up of freshman and sophomores, repeated as NYSCHSAA champions with a 4-3 win against Chaminade in Sunday’s title game on Long Island.

T.J. Bamrick scored the winning goal for Nichols (17-1-1) with three minutes remaining in the third period. Jake Caffrey, Mclean Agrette, and John Duffett had the other goals.

Nichols is coached by alumnus R.J. Gicewicz, an Orchard Park native who played NCAA hockey for St. Lawrence University, and is the brother of Carson Gicewicz, a professional hockey player recently traded to the Rochester Americans.

The Vikings finished the season on a 17-game unbeaten streak. They avenged their only loss of the season against Monisgnor Martin rival St. Francis by claiming the Niagara Cup with a 4-1 victory on Super Monday at KeyBank Center.

Chaminade, which lost 5-4 against Nichols in last year’s state title game in Buffalo, was the third team this season and second in 15 games to score three goals against Nichols, which finished the season with a plus-57 goal differential.