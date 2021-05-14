NYSPHSAA says student-athletes and spectators will still need to mask up to participate in high school sports

LATHAM, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association says student-athletes and spectators will still need to mask-up if they plan on participating in high school sports.

NYSPHSAA tweeted Friday afternoon, weighing in on the new mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. New federal guidance says fully vaccinated people can largely be indoors and outdoors without masks on, except in certain cases.

The athletic association says under current New York State Department of Health guidance, players, coaches, officials and fans will still need to wear face-coverings and maintain social distancing at all interscholastic events. NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas says the association and its member school districts do not have the authority to waive or revise current requirements.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has called on New York State to review the new federal guidance and align their policies with it. Governor Cuomo says the CDC guidance is being reviewed by the state.

Read the full NYSPHSAA statement below: