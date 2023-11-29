BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has denied wrongdoing in an incident during a state semifinal high school football game involving Buffalo powerhouse Bennett High School and Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse last weekend.

Police said Bennett head coach Steve McDuffie, athletic director Michael House and assistant coach Dijuan Todd contacted the sheriff’s office on Monday, alleging that a deputy “assaulted” McDuffie. McDuffie was initially ejected from the game but had his ejection reversed, while House was ejected from the game.

The game was delayed for over an hour after the incident, but eventually resumed. Bennett lost the game 21-8, ending an 18-game winning streak and a bid to win back-to-back Class AA state championships.

Saturday night’s game was held at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The dispute started with 1:57 remaining in the first half, when game officials called a penalty on Bennett coaches for being on the field.

After that, police said an administrator from Cicero-North Syracuse asked police to intervene.

Police bodycam video does show slight physical contact one time between McDuffie and the involved deputy, who was not named, but the contact does not appear to be forceful. Later on in the video, McDuffie can be heard saying several times, “don’t ever put your hands on me again,” and House accusing deputies of “[going] after the Black guy.”

Further video from the incident shows Bennett coaches complaining that the game only had one Black referee, while Bennett has several Black coaches, including McDuffie.

Towards the end of the video, it can be heard on police radio that “kids [were] fighting in the concession stands,” and then police are seen heading toward that area. The video cuts off shortly after.

Bennett coaches could be heard during the video declaring that they would protest the game.

“The body-worn cameras alone show the professionalism that is expected from our Police Deputies and further shows de-escalation of a situation from a coach and staff acting aggressively,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “Our Deputies that evening did an excellent job maintaining the peace in a stressful situation.”

McDuffie and House both declined comment when reached Wednesday by News 4.

A Buffalo Public School district spokesperson told News 4 that the incident is a “personal matter between Mr. McDuffie and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department.”