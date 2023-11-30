BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office may pursue criminal prosecution against Bennett football coach Steve McDuffie, assistant coach Dijuan Todd and athletic director Michael House after they filed a complaint alleging that McDuffie was “assaulted” by a deputy during a game last Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it will request the Onondaga County DA’s office review and affidavits and evidence to determine if it will proceed with charging them with filing a false report.

It stems from an incident during a state semifinal game on Saturday, where a penalty was called on Bennett coaches. Deputies went onto the field to restore order and the game was delayed for over an hour.

Bennett lost the game 21-8, ending an 18-game winning streak and a bid to win back-to-back Class AA state championships.

Police say that on Monday, McDuffie, Todd and House contacted them, claiming that McDuffie was assaulted. On Wednesday, police released bodycam footage of the incident. There is one instance that slight physical contact can be seen between McDuffie and the deputy, but it does not appear to be aggressive.

“The body-worn cameras alone show the professionalism that is expected from our Police Deputies and further shows de-escalation of a situation from a coach and staff acting aggressively,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “Our Deputies that evening did an excellent job maintaining the peace in a stressful situation.”