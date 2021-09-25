OP upsets Bennett 51-36

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The undefeated Bennett Tigers traveled to take on Orchard Park in a AA matchup on Saturday afternoon in what would turn out to be a slugfest.

Third quarter, Tigers down by 16 but cut into the deficit with a 14-yard touchdown run by Torrey Anderson. The failed two point conversion makes it 38-28.

Quakers next possession, Ben Gocella arcs one up to Kegan Mancabelli who goes up and gets it to bring OP inside the 30.

A few plays later, Gocella throws a dart to Dylan Evans in the end zone for the score. Quakers take a 45-28 lead.

Fourth quarter now, Jamario Toliver takes the handoff and gets the four-yard touchdown. It’s now 45-36.

With 10 minutes left in the game, Gocella drops back and launches a dime to the corner of the end zone to Evans who gets his foot down for the incredible TD catch!! OP leads 51-36.

That would be the final score in this one. Orchard Park and Bennett combine for over 930 yards in the game.