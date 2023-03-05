BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Panama won its fifth Section VI Class D girls basketball title in nine years with a 38-33 victory against reigning champion Sherman on Saturday at Jamestown Community College.

Mandy Brink led the way with 15 points, Kylie Morgan scored nine, and Kaitlyn Horton added seven points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers in their first sectional title triumph since 2020. Hayden Fisher led Sherman (16-7) with 13 points.

Panama (19-4), ranked No. 2 in the state in Class D, advances to Far West Regionals on Saturday at Buffalo State.

The Panthers’ boys basketball team also won the Class D championship.