BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Panama’s boys basketball team collected blue patches to match their uniforms Friday night, beating Clymer 41-37 to win the Section VI Class D championship at Jamestown Community College.

The Panthers, ranked No. 20 in the state and seeded fourth in the bracket, came back from down nine points at halftime to win their first sectional title since 2019.

Alex Barmore had 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Bryce Hinsdale contributed 11 points and seven assists for Panama, which started four sophomores and has been without leading scorer Carter Brink since midseason.

Kaden Beckerink had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Clymer (19-4), which was ranked sixth in the state and had won by 14 points at Panama in the regular season.

The Panthers (16-6) move on to Far West Regionals next Saturday.