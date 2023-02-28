LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The parents of a Starpoint High School wrestler have filed a lawsuit against the school district, board of education and superintendent amid allegations of serious conduct by the team.

They claim their son is one of the wrestlers accused of inappropriate conduct that led to the cancelation of the team’s season earlier this month.

The parents of the wrestler are challenging the district’s “notice of emergency removal” against their son, which was filed on February 7, the same day that the district announced that the season was canceled. They claim that the notice did not “identify the emergency threat of physical safety or harm.” They are asking for their son to be allowed to return to class and other activities.

Shortly after the cancelation of the season, a judge in the State Supreme Court denied a petition from several parents seeking to overturn the district’s decision.

That petition claimed that the decision stemmed “from one or two incident(s) that allegedly occurred during team practices” on January 24 and 25.

Earlier this month, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 that there is an active investigation into the wrestling team’s conduct, but no charges have been filed so far.