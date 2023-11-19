BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Portville in Class C and Chautauqua Lake in Class D both claimed NYSPHSAA girls volleyball state championships Sunday in Glens Falls, New York.

Portville (38-5-2) swept Section IX’s Millbrook 25-14, 25-21, 25-12 to claim the Pathers’ eighth state title.

Chautauqua Lake (38-11) secured its first-ever state championship by sweeping Section 2’s Lake George 25-17, 25-13, 25-20.

Chautaqua Lake’s girls volleyball team celebrates its Class D state championship victory over Lake George. (Photo courtesy of NYSPHSAA)

A third local team, Williamsville South, came up just short of state title glory earlier Sunday, falling in the Class A championship 3-1 to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake.