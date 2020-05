BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting next season, public high school football teams in western New York will be allowed to play an extra game.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) passed a resolution Wednesday morning to give football teams the option to play an eighth regular season game in the fall.

The extra game would be added to the beginning of the season and take the place of a team’s preseason scrimmage.