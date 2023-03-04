Photo courtesy of Chad Andrews/The View From Centercourt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Randolph won its fourth Section VI Class C boys basketball title in seven seasons Friday night with a 70-47 win against Frewsburg at Jamestown Community College.

Carson Conley scored 24 points, Jaiden Huntington had 21 and Drew Hind tallied 15 as the top-seeded Cardinals (19-4) remained unbeaten against local Class C opponents.

Zack Carr and Connor Murray scored 13 points apiece for Frewsburg (17-6), which was ranked No. 22 in the state.

No. 10 Randolph moves on to the Far West Regionals on Saturday.