BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Randolph’s girls basketball team secured its second Section VI Class C championship in three seasons Saturday with a 54-46 win against Wilson at Jamestown Community College.

Kyra Pence had 20 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career, to lead top-seeded Randolph (19-4). Peyton Morrison added 14 points. Rian Faery led Wilson (19-4) with 17 points.

Randolph, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class C, advances to Far West Regionals on Saturday at Buffalo State.

The Cardinals boys basketball team also won the sectional championship in Class C.