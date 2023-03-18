BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kinship among coaches and players who teamed together on travel circuits in their youth days has intertwined the Randolph High School teams in pursuit of their first state championships. Now they are making Western New York basketball history together.

No school from Section VI has claimed NYSPHSAA titles in both boys and girls basketball. The Cardinals are in position to do that not only in the same season, but on the same weekend, cheering each other on in venues 50 miles apart.

Randolph’s traveling parties bounced between gyms Saturday, following the girls’ 45-40 semifinal victory against Union Springs (Section IV) at Hudson Valley Community College, a few hours later watching the boys hang on to beat Hindale 58-55 for the Cardinals first basketball championship conquest.

Becoming the 10th Class C champion from Section VI since 1978, Randolph is the first WNY school to win a state title since East won Class D in 2018, and the first in Class C since Middle Early College won in 2016.

The Randolph girls can claim a matching championship trophy at 11:45 Sunday when they meet defending champion Millbrook from Section IX at Hudson Valley Community College. The last time a Section VI school won a Class C title in girls basketball was Salamanca in 1988.