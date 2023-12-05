BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Riverside High School gymnasium was dedicated to long-time basketball coach Bill Russell on Tuesday night, with a ceremony commemorating the “father figure” taking place during halftime of the BASCS-Riverside boys basketball game.

“So unexpected. I never thought ever in my life to be in a position like this,” Russell said.

Russell, a farmer’s son from Minnesota, began his Riverside journey as a math teacher in 1979.

Starting as a girls track and basketball coach, he became the boys basketball head coach during the final 14 years of his time at the Buffalo school. Additionally, he was a football aide for 10 years.

“I was not big on keeping track of my wins and loss records and all that kind of stuff. The thing that gives me the greatest pleasure on a day-to-day basis is just seeing [my players] do well with their lives,” Russell said.

Russel was given the nickname ‘Ice’ by his players for, in his words, ‘being cooler than the other side of the pillow,” a reference to him being cool, calm, and collected on the bench.

Russell coached many star players, including former NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson, teaching anyone he crossed paths with more than just Xs and Os on the court.

“I look at him like almost a father figure to kids who didn’t have that father figure,” former Riverside basketball player Eric Baylor said. “He was always there for us, telling me personally that he’s always been proud of everything I’ve done with going to college, playing basketball in college, graduating college. Just telling me ‘Hey, I’m proud of you. Keep up the good work. You turned into the man that I thought you could be.’ I really appreciate him for that,” Baylor said.

North District Councilman Joe Golombek graduated from Riverside in 1983 and knew Russell, and the two later became colleagues and friends.

“What’s really nice is to come full swing, to see him as a teacher, as my colleague, and now to see the gymnasium being named after him,” Golombek said. “I think it’s just a wonderful tribute to a man and very, very deserving.”