AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Payton Bradley’s second varsity touchdown gave Salamanca its biggest win in a generation.
The sophomore tight end scored on a 17-yard pass from Maddox Isaac with six seconds remaining, and Salamanca beat Le Roy 21-13 in a Far West Regional playoff game Saturday at Williamsville South, advancing to the Class C state semifinals for the first time since 2001.
Salamanca (10-2), ranked No. 5 in the state in Class C, will play No. 2 Waverly (11-1) from Section IV next Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse for a spot in the following weekend’s NYSPHSAA title game at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
