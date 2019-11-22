Scholar Athlete: Ryan McGorry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Joe’s senior Ryan McGorry is always up for a good challenge.

“My favorite class is computer architectural design,” McGorry said. “We create cars — Jeeps mainly. We’re doing some tires right now. I like the computer work just thinking outside the box.”

McGorry’s own formula for success? Hardwork. Not only does the senior balance playing three sports, but a heavy academic load as well. Still, he maintains a 3.8 grade point average.

“Always working hard in the classroom trying to balance lacrosse, hockey, squash and school all at once, it gets challenging. Sometimes it’s very stressful but it’s all worth it because sports is what I live for.”

On the lacrosse field is where McGorry truly shines. He’s committed to playing for national powerhouse Loyola of Maryland.

“I’m hoping to play a lot more as a sophomore, not as much as a freshman,” he said. “It’s a great lacrosse school. It’s very hard to start or play as a freshman and I’m hoping to play as a sophomore.

“We’re very proud of him,” his head coach, Peter Hudecki said. “It’s a team that’ll make a run a national championship. And for him to be on that roster and to be coming form us, it’s a special feeling.”

And, after balacing his academic and athletic responsibilties, Ryan finds time to volunteer as a Big Brother as a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“Some of the skills he’s learned in Big Brothers he brings to our lacrosse program,” said Hudecki. “And, that’s also a part of his leadership ability and it’s a great asset for him to have going onto college.”