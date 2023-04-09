BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hockey Hall of Fame member Scotty Bowman will be in attendance Monday night at KeyBank Center for the 17th annual showcase bearing his name.

High school and junior/prep hockey all-star teams from Buffalo and Rochester will compete in three games. The Tim Horton Memorial Cup for junior class players will start at 5 p.m., followed by the Scotty Bowman Cup senior all-star game at 7 p.m.

Former Buffalo Beauts players Julianna Iafallo of Eden and Maddie Elia-Armstrong of Lewiston, along with former Sabres Andrew Peters and Pat Kaleta, will coach the prep school and junior hockey players in the Rick Martin Memorial Cup game at 9 p.m.

Here are the Buffalo rosters for each game:

Seniors

Forwards: Braden Axelson (Iroquois-Alden), Justin Bull (Starpoint), Nate Burd (Kenmore West), Jacob Dantonio (St. Mary’s), Nolan Fineberg (Williamsville South), Josh Gregorie (Hamburg), Alec Kirk (Starpoint), Eddie Kwarciak (Grand Island), Anthony Lagreca (Niagara Wheatfield), William Mainstone (Starpoint), Presley Schiltz (Orchard Park), Ian Wirth (Kenmore West)

Defense: Andrew Baker (St. Mary’s), Alex Jedlicka (Lancaster), Josh Kaczor (Niagara Wheatfield), Brycen Roberts (St. Francis), Joey Shea (West Seneca West), Michael Stephens (Williamsville East)

Goaltenders: Richie Gareau (Starpoint), Ben Shoemaker (Clarence), Brendan Walczak (St. Francis)

Coaches: Jack Panek (St. Francis), Clayton Wilson (Starpoint), Rick Wrazin (Niagara Wheatfield)

Juniors

Forwards: Jacob Cyrek (Starpoint), Jason Galante (Sweet Home-Depew), Chase Krtanjek (Orchard Park), Eddie Lynch (Lewiston-Porter), Luke Marchant (Clarence), Nick Mendola (Williamsville East), Cameron Przewozny (Bishop Timon), Cohen Springer (Bishop Timon), Sean Stewart (Clarence), Austin Turnbull (Kenmore East), Robert Wegrzyn (Niagara Wheatfield, Tyler Zent (Frontier)

Defense: Brady Eich (Hamburg), Matt Holst (Bishop Timon), Ian Krakowiak (Williamsville South), Landon Kramer (Orchard Park), Owen McKinney (Kenmore East), Miles Santa Maria (Nichols)

Goaltenders: Kyle Daily (West Seneca West), Alex Glofka (Nichols), Brayden Hearn (Orchard Park)

Coaches: John Bak (Lancaster), Rick Brooks (Clarence), John McFall (Hamburg)

Team Hasek Junior/Prep

Forwards: Evan Applegate (Buffalo Junior Sabres 18U), Jude Barry (Nichols Prep), Lukas Bellinger (Buffalo Junior Sabres 18U), Parker Bosignore (New Jersey Rockets), CJ Hurley (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16U), Derek Johnson (St. Francis Prep), Dawson Pyc (Nichols Prep), Michael Sandruck (Bishop Kearney 16U), Owen Tylec (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16U), Tanner Wisniewski (Nichols Prep)

Defense: Nick Bianchi (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16U), Jason Fritz (Frederick Gunn School), Leo Letta (Albany Academy), Alexander Rak (Connecticut Junior Rangers), Jacob Reese (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16U)

Goaltender: Tyler Spokane (Millbrook Prep)

Team Perreault Junior/Prep

Forwards: Riley Cwiklinski (Buffalo Junior Sabres 18U), Cameron Doran (Buffalo Junior Sabres 18U), Alex Fulfaro (Nichols Prep), Owen King (Bishop Kearney 18U), Mason Losel (Nichols Prep), Alex Strachan (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16U), Adam Trubish (Buffalo Junior Sabres 18U), Alex Viney (Nichols Prep), Brady Zugec (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16u).

Defense: Carter Cwiklinski (Buffalo Junior Sabres 18U), Brandt Dubey (Windy City Storm 16U), Brayden Scibor (Nichols Prep), Zach Walsh (Millbrook Prep), Nikolas Young (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16U).

Goaltender: Aiden McKenna (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16U)