BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Frontier and West Seneca East boys bowling teams, as well as the North Tonawanda and Maryvale girls, won Section VI championships this week in tournaments held at Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga. Along with the team champions in each division, six individual boys and girls also qualified for the NYSPHSAA championships next month in Syracuse.

Starpoint’s Nick Brady was the top placing individual, knocking down 1,425 pins in six games, with a high game of 289. The other state qualifying boys were: Aiden Strack (Niagara Falls), 1,404; Talon Newton (Grand Island), 1,354; Lane Marlatt (Williamsville South), 1,351; Jake Willard (Kenmore), 1,324; John Coram (Grand Island), 1,313.

Zak Slomba placed third overall with 1,371 pins, leading Frontier to the Division I title with a total score of 6,376, beating runner-up Niagara Falls by 39 pins. Carson Guise (1,312) was the top scorer for Class C and Division II champion West Seneca East (5,964). Grand Island (5,981) won Class A, and Salamanca (5,623) was the Class D champion.

In the girls sectionals, Emma Jones was the top individual with a score of 1,373 pins, leading Maryvale to the Division II team title and with a 5,429 total. Bridget Cake placed third overall with a score of 1,205 in leading North Tonawanda to the Division I title with 5,429 pins. Kenmore (5,325) won Class A and Forestville (4,728) took Class D.

Additional state qualifiers were: Jillian Yarnes (Orchard Park), 1,230; Sarah Zulick (Clarence), 1,195; Abbie Derby (Jamestown), 1,182; Kaelyn Weber (Kenmore), 1,164; Brenna Forsha (Tonawanda), 1,157; Hailee Zalwsky (Allegany-Limestone), 1,134.

Msgr. Martin All-Catholic team: Blaine Benson (Canisius), Matthew Hassenfratz (Canisius), Thomas Skowron (Canisius), Jack Tebeau (St. Francis), Matthew Bernard (Canisius), Dante Calvaneso (Canisius), Ethan O’Hara (Timon), Aidan Shea (St. Joe’s).