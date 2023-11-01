BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster in Class AAA, Clarence in Class AA, Williamsville South in Class A1, Lewiston Porter in Class A2, East Aurora in Class B1, Southwestern in Class B2, Wilson in Class C and Ellicottville in Class D all claimed Section VI championships in boys soccer this past weekend.

The winning teams advance to the Far West Regionals at West Seneca West against the Section V champions, with Class C and D playing Friday and Class AAA, AA, A and B playing Saturday.

Lancaster cruised to a 4-0 victory over Jamestown in the Class AAA title game Saturday. Goals from Roland Wenk and Mitchell Nawojski as well as a brace from Brandon Nowak lifted the Legends to the inaugural AAA title. They face Fairport in Saturday’s Far West Regional matchup at 2:30 p.m.

Clarence downed Williamsville North 1-0 to claim the Class AA title Saturday. Ethan Dempsey’s second-half goal proved to be all the Red Devils needed as they saw out a clean sheet defensively. Clarence will face Churchville-Chili for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday regional game.

Two first-half goals from Logan Diebold and Jonah Diebold pushed Williamsville South to the Class A1 championship on Saturday. The Billies held on for a 2-1 victory over Williamsville East after Khairallah Musaid gave the Flames a lifeline early in the second half.

Lewiston Porter claimed the Class A2 title in a high-scoring affair, winning 7-3 against International Prep on Saturday. A Drew Leardini hat trick led the way for the Lancers, while two goals from Luke Leardini and one each from Nick Leardini and Jack Scully rounded out a strong offensive display.

In Tuesday’s Class A crossover game, Will South held on for a 3-2 win over Lew-Port to advance to the Far West Regionals against Aquinas Institute at 5 p.m. Saturday. Both Diebolds tallied again with Chase Klimczak rounding out the scoring for the Billies, who held a 3-0 halftime lead before a second-half surge from the Lancers came up just short.

East Aurora remained undefeated and secured the Class B1 title with a 3-2 win over Lackawanna on Friday. Two goals from Chuck Meyer and another tally from Amar Culov, who also had two assists, led the way for the Blue Devils, who held on after Mohammed Bakkar brought the Steelers within one late in the second half.

Seth Vaughn scored the double-overtime winner for Southwestern to complete a two-goal comeback and down previously unbeaten Lafayette 3-2, winning the Trojans the Class B2 title Friday. First-half goals from Chaku Lubanda and Faris Abdullahman put the Generals up 2-0 at the break before a second-half brace from Joaquin Caparroz knotted the game at two a piece and sent it to overtime. Vaughn’s golden goal broke the deadlock and secured Southwestern its first sectional title since 2018.

The Blue Devils secured their spot in the Far West Regionals on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Southwestern in the Class B crossover game. Two goals from Culov and another from Meyer lifted East Aurora to a regional meeting with Hornell at noon Saturday.

Wilson defeated Maple Grove 3-2 on Monday to win the Class C title. Wilson’s Aidan Neumann and Maple Grove’s Jonah Foley both tallied two goals in the first half, leaving the game tied at the break. Blake Simpson’s late second-half tally wound up being the game-winner for the Lakemen, who advance to play the Section V crossover winner at 5 p.m. Friday.

Ellicottville secured a dominant 6-0 victory over North Collins to win the Class D sectional title Monday. Four goals from Owen Doherty did much of the heavy lifting for the Eagles, as Sam Edwards tallied a brace to round out the scoring. Ellicottville faces Fillmore in Far West Regional action at 7:30 p.m. Friday.