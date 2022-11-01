BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence in Class AA, Niagara Wheatfield in Class A, Lew-Port in Class B-1, Lafayette in Class B-2, Portville in Class C, and Ellicottville in Class D have won Section VI titles in boys soccer.

Sectional champions advance to the Far West Regionals in Spencerport, with Class A and C playing on Friday, and Class AA, B and D on Saturday.

Clarence captain Sean Philbin scored the winning goal and assisted Eli Douglas’ tying goal, his second of the contest, as the Red Devils defeated Williamsville North 3-2 in the A final on Saturday night at West Seneca East. Miguel Cruz had a goal and an assist for Williamsville North, and Sammy Tringli also scored.

Noah Siford and Vinnie DiBello scored for Niagara Wheatfield in a 2-0 win against Grand Island in the A title game. Connor West made 13 saves for the shutout.

Tshibuyi Karekamera had a hat trick to lead Lafayette International in a 4-1 win against Southwestern in the B-2 final on Friday night. Bubasha Shemi scored the other goal. Connor Young scored Southwestern’s goal 16 seconds into the game.

In the B-1 title game, Athan Lee had the winning goal and Nathan Russell got the shutout in Lew-Port’s 1-0 defeat of East Aurora.

Lew-Port and Lafayette play Tuesday night at West Seneca East for the overall Class B title.

Michale Cole scored the winning goal for Portville in the C final against Holland/Franklinville/West Valley. Cole Faulkner and Bryan Randolph had the other goals.

Maddox Johnson scored in double overtime to give Ellicottville a 4-3 win against Maple Grove for the D title. Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge, Owen Doherty, and Sam Edwards also scored. Eli Moore netted a natural hat trick for Maple Grove.