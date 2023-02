(WIVB) — Lancaster senior Aaron Gasiewicz (100-yard breaststroke, 200 individual medley) and Williamsville East freshman Max Anderson (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) were double-winners at the Section VI boys swimming and diving state qualifier held at UB’s Alumni Arena.

Swimmers who met qualifying times during the season will move on to the NYSPHSAA/NYS Federation championship meet March 2-4 in Ithaca.

Below is the list of Section VI champions:

200 medley relay: Frewsburg (Gannon Moore, Brady Lindstrom, Grady Moore, Miles Moore), 1:38.88

200 free: Max Anderson (Williamsville East), 1:48.37

200 IM: Aaron Gasiewicz (Lancaster), 1:52.12

50 free: Gannon Moore (Frewsburg), 22.02

1M diving: Alexander Pitts (Frewsburg), 484.55

100 fly: Jacob Winfield (East Aurora), 52.67

100 free: Kyle Priset (Clarence), 47.76

500 free: Max Anderson (Williamsville East), 4:51.84

200 free relay: Orchard Park (Jaxon Bruzgal, Jayden Bruzgal, Carter Marks, Liam Clark), 1:29.42

100 back: Conner Dean (Jamestown), 54.65

100 breast: Aaron Gasiewicz (Lancaster), 57.41

400 free relay: Orchard Park (Jaxon Bruzgal, Jayden Bruzgal, Carter Marks, Liam Clark), 3:16.18

Class A: Orchard Park

Class B: Frewsburg

Class C: Alden