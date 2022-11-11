BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park in Division 1 and East Aurora/Holland in Division 2 claimed Section VI titles in boys volleyball.

Orchard Park (17-1) beat Lancaster 27-25, 25-20, 25-22 in the D1 final.

East Aurora/Holland (20-0) won the D2 championship with a 27-25, 25-23, 25-23 defeat of Grand Island, after topping West Seneca East (13-5) in the D2-B final, 26-24, 28-30, 25-17, 25-23. Grand Island (15-3) won 25-22, 25-13, 25-14 against Williamsville East (13-6) win the D2-A title game.

Orchard Park and East Aurora/Holland advance to regional championships Saturday at Section V sites, ahead of the NYSPHAA championships Nov. 19 in Albany.