BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence senior Julia Laspro defended her Section VI girls tennis championship, while teammates Ava Casell and Sofia Banifatemi took the doubles title.

Individual runner-up Maya Clinard of Orchard Park, semifinalists Syanne Tyson of Williamsville South and Amanda Wheat of Amherst, along with Williamsville East doubles teams Sarah Qiu and Sophie Wang, and Tulesi Suresh and Jasmin Nagra, also will join the sectional champions at the NYSPHSAA tournament to be held Oct. 27-29 in Schenectady.

Photo contributed by Section VI

Laspro won her final match, 6-1, 6-0, against Clinard, after beating Wheat, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinals. She did not lose a game in winning her opening and quarterfinal matches.

Casell, a senior, and Banifatemi, an eighth-grader, are the second and third singles players for Section VI champion Clarence. They won the sectional final, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3, against top-seeded Qiu and Wang.