BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence in Class A, Iroquois in Class B, and Akron in Class C have won Section VI titles in field hockey.
Sectional champions advance to Far West Regionals at Veterans Field in Medina on Saturday.
Avrey Cannistra scored for Clarence (17-0) and Brenna Lincoln made six saves for the shutout in a 1-0 win against Williamsville North in the A final.
Iroquois (15-3-1) got goals from Lilly Passucci and Sam Current, while Hayden Herbold made seven saves for the shutout in a 2-0 win against Hamburg for the B crown.
Nevada Bergman had the lone goal as Akron (14-2) beat rival Barker 1-0 for its third consecutive C championship.
