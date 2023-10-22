BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s officially playoff time for Section VI high school football, as the brackets and schedules for each classification are set. Scores and schedules will be updated in this post as the playoffs progress.

You can view the full postseason slate below:

Class AA

Quarterfinals

5-Frontier at 4-Orchard Park, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

6-Niagara Falls at 3-Jamestown, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

7-Hutch Tech at 2-Lancaster, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

Semifinals

Frontier/OP at 1-Bennett, 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at All-High Stadium

NF/Jamestown vs. Hutch Tech/Lancaster, 7 p.m. Nov. 3

Championship

7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Highmark Stadium

Class A

Quarterfinals

A2 4-Williamsville East at A1 1-Clarence, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

A1 3-West Seneca West at A2 2-Sweet Home, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

A1 4-Williamsville North at A2 1-Starpoint, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

A2 3-Grand Island at A1 2-Lockport, 2 p.m. Oct. 28

Semifinals

Will East/Clarence vs. WSW/Sweet Home, time TBA Nov. 3-4

Will North/Starpoint vs. GI/Lockport, time TBA Nov. 3-4

Championship

8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Highmark Stadium

Class B

Quarterfinals

8-South Park at 1-Lackawanna, 1 p.m. Oct. 28

5-Iroquois at 4-Pioneer, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

7-Alden at 2-Maryvale, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

6-Depew at 3-Health Sciences/GC/BASC, 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Johnnie B. Wiley

Semifinals

South Park/Lackawanna vs. Iroquois/Pioneer, time TBA Nov. 3-4

Alden/Maryvale vs. Depew/Health Sciences, time TBA Nov. 3-4

Championship

4:15 p.m. Nov. 10 at Highmark Stadium

Class C

Quarterfinals

8-Falconer/CV/MG at 1-Medina, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

5-Akron at 4-Southwestern, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

7-Cleveland Hill at 2-Salamanca, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

6-Portville at 3-Newfane, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

Semifinals

Falconer/Medina vs. Akron/Southwestern, time TBA Nov. 3-4

Cleveland Hill/Salamanca vs. Portville/Newfane, time TBA Nov. 3-4

Championship

1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Highmark Stadium

Class D

Quarterfinal

5-Gowanda/Pine Valley at 4-Randolph, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

Semifinals

Gowanda/Randolph at 1-Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Clymer

3-Wilson at 2-Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m. Nov. 3

Championship

5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Highmark Stadium

8-Man Championship

Allegany-Limestone vs. Frewsburg, noon Oct. 28 at Salamanca

Chuck Funke Memorial Bowls

Class A Semifinal

North Tonawanda at Niagara Wheatfield, 7 p.m. Oct. 27

Class A Final

NT/NW vs. Hamburg, time TBA Nov. 3

Class B Semifinals

Dunkirk at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Williamsville South at Springville, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Class B Final

Semifinal winners, time TBA Nov. 3

Class C Semifinals

Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton at Roy-Hart/Barker, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Silver Creek/Forestville at Fredonia, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, time TBA Nov. 3