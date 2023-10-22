BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s officially playoff time for Section VI high school football, as the brackets and schedules for each classification are set. Scores and schedules will be updated in this post as the playoffs progress.
You can view the full postseason slate below:
Class AA
Quarterfinals
5-Frontier at 4-Orchard Park, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
6-Niagara Falls at 3-Jamestown, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
7-Hutch Tech at 2-Lancaster, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
Semifinals
Frontier/OP at 1-Bennett, 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at All-High Stadium
NF/Jamestown vs. Hutch Tech/Lancaster, 7 p.m. Nov. 3
Championship
7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Highmark Stadium
Class A
Quarterfinals
A2 4-Williamsville East at A1 1-Clarence, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
A1 3-West Seneca West at A2 2-Sweet Home, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
A1 4-Williamsville North at A2 1-Starpoint, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
A2 3-Grand Island at A1 2-Lockport, 2 p.m. Oct. 28
Semifinals
Will East/Clarence vs. WSW/Sweet Home, time TBA Nov. 3-4
Will North/Starpoint vs. GI/Lockport, time TBA Nov. 3-4
Championship
8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Highmark Stadium
Class B
Quarterfinals
8-South Park at 1-Lackawanna, 1 p.m. Oct. 28
5-Iroquois at 4-Pioneer, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
7-Alden at 2-Maryvale, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
6-Depew at 3-Health Sciences/GC/BASC, 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Johnnie B. Wiley
Semifinals
South Park/Lackawanna vs. Iroquois/Pioneer, time TBA Nov. 3-4
Alden/Maryvale vs. Depew/Health Sciences, time TBA Nov. 3-4
Championship
4:15 p.m. Nov. 10 at Highmark Stadium
Class C
Quarterfinals
8-Falconer/CV/MG at 1-Medina, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
5-Akron at 4-Southwestern, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
7-Cleveland Hill at 2-Salamanca, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
6-Portville at 3-Newfane, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
Semifinals
Falconer/Medina vs. Akron/Southwestern, time TBA Nov. 3-4
Cleveland Hill/Salamanca vs. Portville/Newfane, time TBA Nov. 3-4
Championship
1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Highmark Stadium
Class D
Quarterfinal
5-Gowanda/Pine Valley at 4-Randolph, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
Semifinals
Gowanda/Randolph at 1-Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Clymer
3-Wilson at 2-Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m. Nov. 3
Championship
5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Highmark Stadium
8-Man Championship
Allegany-Limestone vs. Frewsburg, noon Oct. 28 at Salamanca
Chuck Funke Memorial Bowls
Class A Semifinal
North Tonawanda at Niagara Wheatfield, 7 p.m. Oct. 27
Class A Final
NT/NW vs. Hamburg, time TBA Nov. 3
Class B Semifinals
Dunkirk at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25
Williamsville South at Springville, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, time TBA Nov. 3
Class C Semifinals
Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton at Roy-Hart/Barker, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25
Silver Creek/Forestville at Fredonia, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, time TBA Nov. 3
