These are the top performing players through the first six weeks of the Western New York football season, according to the Section VI website.

Passing

Noah Willoughby, South Park — 107 of 180 (59%), 1,652 yards, 15 TD, 6 INT

Ben Gocella, Orchard Park — 96 of 159 (60%), 1,490 yards, 18 TD, 2 INT

Trey Drake, Jamestown — 92 of 157 (59%), 1,455 yards, 17 TD, 1 INT

Ethan Fry, Fredonia — 99 of 153 (65%), 1,355 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT

Caiden Overkamp, Will. South — 88 of 162 (54%), 1,247 yards, 13 TD, 9 INT

Sean Sansone, Will. East — 69 of 129 (54%), 1,176 yards, 19 TD, 5 INT

Justus Kleitz, Iroquois — 78 of 103 (76%), 1,149 yards, 17 TD, 0 INT

Tate Catanese, CSP — 75 of 117 (64%), 1,019 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT

Chris Bergman, Akron — 67 of 142 (47%), 978 yards, 8 TD, 6 INT

Billy Gechell, Lackawanna — 57 of 98 (58%), 892 yards, 13 TD, 3 INT

Rushing

Camren Warburton, Cheektowaga — 142 carries, 1,485 yards (10.2 ypc), 19 TD

Trevor Barry, Iroquois — 103 carries, 1,142 yards (11.1 ypc), 21 TD

Xander Hind, Randolph — 114 carries, 1,108 yards (9.7 ypc), 11 TD

Tyrone Hughes, McKinley — 87 carries, 1,044 yards (12.0 ypc), 13 TD

Noah Skinner, Medina — 92 carries, 975 yards (10.6 ypc), 19 TD

Caleb Nicholas, Amherst — 128 carries, 969 yards (7.6 ypc), 12 TD

Jordan Theodore, Sweet Home — 117 carries, 890 yards (7.6 ypc), 13 TD

Alexander Gallo, Tonawanda — 133 carries, 832 yards (6.3 ypc), 8 TD

Cureem Hathcock, Bennett — 97 carries, 776 yards (8.0 ypc), 5 TD

Owen Davidson, Ken East — 98 carries, 752 yards (7.7 ypc), 3 TD

Receiving

Dylan Evans, Orchard Park — 41 catches, 646 yards (15.8 ypc), 9 TD

Donny Kreher, Akron — 30 catches, 600 yards (20.0 ypc), 5 TD

Darius Freeney, Jamestown — 28 catches, 567 yards (20.3 ypc), 8 TD

Bryce Hinsdale, CSP — 43 catches, 544 yards (12.7 ypc), 3 TD

Daniel Peoples, Will. South — 35 catches, 539 yards (15.4 ypc), 3 TD

Nate McGoldrick, Iroquois — 32 catches, 517 yards (16.2 ypc), 5 TD

Dorian Facen Jr., Will. East — 29 catches, 516 yards (17.8 ypc), 11 TD

Keegan Whitfield, Fredonia — 33 catches, 477 yards (14.4 ypc), 4 TD

Giovani Pagan, South Park — 30 catches, 472 yards (15.7 ypc), 2 TD

Nani Rivera, South Park — 22 catches, 442 yards (20.1 ypc), 3 TD

Tackles

Sean O’Brien, Jamestown — 101 (65 solo)

Lukas Gang, JFK — 96 (48 solo)

Rayshawn Riley, McKinley — 91 (59 solo)

Demarie Johnson, South Park — 84 (43 solo)

Nolan Holtz, Will. South — 81 (51 solo)

Sacks

Rashard Perry, Bennett — 23

Jaymere Patrick, McKinley — 13

Rayshawn Riley, McKinley — 12

Samuel Atzrott, Fredonia — 10

Sunday Ikegwuonu, Lackawanna — 9

Interceptions

Noah Shenk, Franklinville/Ellicottville — 6

Cade Anastasia, Olean — 6

Jack Dossinger, Amherst — 5

Thomas Che, Depew — 5

Ashlin Alexander-Hall, Lackawanna — 5