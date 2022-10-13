These are the top performing players through the first six weeks of the Western New York football season, according to the Section VI website.
Passing
Noah Willoughby, South Park — 107 of 180 (59%), 1,652 yards, 15 TD, 6 INT
Ben Gocella, Orchard Park — 96 of 159 (60%), 1,490 yards, 18 TD, 2 INT
Trey Drake, Jamestown — 92 of 157 (59%), 1,455 yards, 17 TD, 1 INT
Ethan Fry, Fredonia — 99 of 153 (65%), 1,355 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT
Caiden Overkamp, Will. South — 88 of 162 (54%), 1,247 yards, 13 TD, 9 INT
Sean Sansone, Will. East — 69 of 129 (54%), 1,176 yards, 19 TD, 5 INT
Justus Kleitz, Iroquois — 78 of 103 (76%), 1,149 yards, 17 TD, 0 INT
Tate Catanese, CSP — 75 of 117 (64%), 1,019 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT
Chris Bergman, Akron — 67 of 142 (47%), 978 yards, 8 TD, 6 INT
Billy Gechell, Lackawanna — 57 of 98 (58%), 892 yards, 13 TD, 3 INT
Rushing
Camren Warburton, Cheektowaga — 142 carries, 1,485 yards (10.2 ypc), 19 TD
Trevor Barry, Iroquois — 103 carries, 1,142 yards (11.1 ypc), 21 TD
Xander Hind, Randolph — 114 carries, 1,108 yards (9.7 ypc), 11 TD
Tyrone Hughes, McKinley — 87 carries, 1,044 yards (12.0 ypc), 13 TD
Noah Skinner, Medina — 92 carries, 975 yards (10.6 ypc), 19 TD
Caleb Nicholas, Amherst — 128 carries, 969 yards (7.6 ypc), 12 TD
Jordan Theodore, Sweet Home — 117 carries, 890 yards (7.6 ypc), 13 TD
Alexander Gallo, Tonawanda — 133 carries, 832 yards (6.3 ypc), 8 TD
Cureem Hathcock, Bennett — 97 carries, 776 yards (8.0 ypc), 5 TD
Owen Davidson, Ken East — 98 carries, 752 yards (7.7 ypc), 3 TD
Receiving
Dylan Evans, Orchard Park — 41 catches, 646 yards (15.8 ypc), 9 TD
Donny Kreher, Akron — 30 catches, 600 yards (20.0 ypc), 5 TD
Darius Freeney, Jamestown — 28 catches, 567 yards (20.3 ypc), 8 TD
Bryce Hinsdale, CSP — 43 catches, 544 yards (12.7 ypc), 3 TD
Daniel Peoples, Will. South — 35 catches, 539 yards (15.4 ypc), 3 TD
Nate McGoldrick, Iroquois — 32 catches, 517 yards (16.2 ypc), 5 TD
Dorian Facen Jr., Will. East — 29 catches, 516 yards (17.8 ypc), 11 TD
Keegan Whitfield, Fredonia — 33 catches, 477 yards (14.4 ypc), 4 TD
Giovani Pagan, South Park — 30 catches, 472 yards (15.7 ypc), 2 TD
Nani Rivera, South Park — 22 catches, 442 yards (20.1 ypc), 3 TD
Tackles
Sean O’Brien, Jamestown — 101 (65 solo)
Lukas Gang, JFK — 96 (48 solo)
Rayshawn Riley, McKinley — 91 (59 solo)
Demarie Johnson, South Park — 84 (43 solo)
Nolan Holtz, Will. South — 81 (51 solo)
Sacks
Rashard Perry, Bennett — 23
Jaymere Patrick, McKinley — 13
Rayshawn Riley, McKinley — 12
Samuel Atzrott, Fredonia — 10
Sunday Ikegwuonu, Lackawanna — 9
Interceptions
Noah Shenk, Franklinville/Ellicottville — 6
Cade Anastasia, Olean — 6
Jack Dossinger, Amherst — 5
Thomas Che, Depew — 5
Ashlin Alexander-Hall, Lackawanna — 5